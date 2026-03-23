Man Dies After Having Medical Emergency At The Wheel On I-90 Near Sprague

An elderly man is dead after authorities say he suffered a medical emergency while at the wheel and crashed in Lincoln County on Friday morning.

The Washington State Patrol says it happened at around 10:30 a.m. in the westbound lanes of Interstate-90 about seven miles east of Sprague when 74-year-old Barry R. Strieff of Cheney experienced a medical issue while driving his pickup truck, causing him to become incapacitated, leave the roadway, and crash into the median of the freeway.

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Strieff was pronounced deceased at the scene and it appears to be assumed that he succumbed to whatever his medical concerns were and not from any injuries suffered in the traffic accident.

Streiff's lone passenger, 65-year-old Patricia K. Strieff, was uninjured in the accident.

Troopers say no additional vehicles were involved in the incident and intoxicants did not play a role in the crash, which remains under investigation.