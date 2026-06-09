Three Injured When Dump Truck Collides With Car On SR-28 Near Quincy

Three people have injuries following a two-vehicle accident in Grant County on Monday afternoon.

The Washington State Patrol says it happened at around 2:30 p.m. on State Route 28 about a mile east of Quincy when a dump truck driven by 62-year-old Michael D. Rose of Quincy ran a stop sign and collided with a station wagon driven by 20-year-old McKay S. Hintze of Nacogdoches, Texas.

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The impact forced Hintze's vehicle to leave the roadway and come to rest in a ditch.

Hintze and two of the three passengers in his vehicle, including 20-year-old Seth A. Freeman of Sparks, Nev. and 20-year-old Noah C. Young of Layton, Utah were injured in the crash and transported to area hospitals.

Troopers say Rose was cited for negligent driving in causing the accident, which slowed traffic on the highway for several hours.

A report from the State Patrol indicated that intoxicants did not play a role in the incident.