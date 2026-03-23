Suspect Jailed For Alleged Arson That Damaged Ellensburg Church

A man has been arrested on arson charges after allegedly starting a fire at an Ellensburg church over the weekend.

The Ellensburg Police Department says officers and fire personnel responded to the blaze in the 200 block of North Ruby Street and arrived to discover smoke and flames emanating from the structure.

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After reviewing surveillance video from the church, investigators were able to identify a male suspect who was quickly located in the vicinity of C Street and East University Way where he was taken into custody after staging a brief standoff with police.

The fire caused significant damage to the church but no injuries were reported.

The suspect, whose name has not been released, was booked into the Kittitas County Jail on charges of first-degree arson.