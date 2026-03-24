Man Rescued After His Fishing Boat Capsizes Near Wanapum Dam

A Yakima man is safely back on dry land after requiring rescue when his boat capsized in the Columbia River near Beverly on Sunday afternoon.

The Kittitas County Sheriff's Office says it happened when the 35-year-old attempted to drop anchor from his 11-foot fishing boat in a cross current and the vessel overturned.

Investigators say although the man did have a life jacket, an emergency whistle, and a cell phone with him at the time, he wasn't wearing or carrying any of the items when the boat flipped.

He spent what deputies called a "dangerous period" of time in the icy waters before becoming marooned on the river after managing to crawl on top of the overturned boat.

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The man finally managed to get the attention of someone on shore, who called for help and the Sheriff's Office launched deputies with its marine unit to locate and rescue to man.

Than man had drifted about five miles downstream from his launching point at the base of Huntzinger Road below Wanapum Dam when rescuers found him and brought him safely to shore.

The man was reportedly cold and shaken up but able to drive himself back home.

The incident is prompting Sheriff's Officials to remind everyone that the waters of the Columbia and all other bodies of water in Central Washington are still very cold during early spring, and anyone planning to recreate on the water needs to be well prepared and always wear a life jacket.