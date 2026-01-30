Three Moses Lake residents are in custody after police served a search warrant Thursday morning.

Moses Lake Police Department Captain Jeff Sursely said officers served the warrant at 6 a.m. on Kathy Drive. The warrant was the result of an ongoing criminal investigation involving illegal drugs and firearms.

Sursely said police recovered about an ounce of cocaine, eight pistols, and a rifle. Investigators arrested 35-year-old Sergio Jiron and 24-year-old Alberto Mendoza on charges of possession of narcotics with intent to deliver and multiple firearms-related offenses.

Officers also arrested 53-year-old Zenaida Giron for pending fraud charges, but Sursely said she is not part of the investigation regarding weapons or drug violations.

This is an ongoing investigation.