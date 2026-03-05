The Wenatchee Valley Symphony Orchestra (WVSO) concert series continues with a celebration of America on Saturday, March 7th at Numerica Performing Arts Center.

The concert America the Beautiful will feature American music, from traditional folk songs to a tribute to the Columbia River and a new composition by Peter Boyer, inspired by Gershwin's Rhapsody in Blue. WVSO will perform Rhapsody in Red, White, & Blue, featuring Grammy Award-nominated soloist Jeffrey Biegel, who has performed the piece with the London Symphony Orchestra.

WVSO Guest Artist Jeffrey Biegel/Credit: WVSO WVSO Guest Artist Jeffrey Biegel/Credit: WVSO loading...

Concertgoers can attend the prelude, a pre-concert talk and Q&A session with WVSO Music Director Nikolas Caoile, where you can learn more about the musical performances.

Patrons can also view a pop-up art exhibition by the artists of NCW Arts Alliance before the concert and during intermission.

A link to view the concert live stream is available for purchase for those unable to attend in person

Join KPQ's Dave Bernstein on The Agenda program Friday at 1pm when his guests include guest soloist Jeffrey Biegel, Nik Caoilie and WVSO Executive Director Anton Zotov

If You Go:

Saturday March 7, 2026 at 7:00 PM

Prelude at 6:00 PM*

Numerica Performing Arts Center 123 N. Wenatchee Avenue Wenatchee, WA