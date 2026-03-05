Join The Wenatchee Valley Symphony For A Musical Tribute To America

Join The Wenatchee Valley Symphony For A Musical Tribute To America

Jeffrey Biegel & London Symphony Orchestra recording session/ credit YouTube

The Wenatchee Valley Symphony Orchestra (WVSO) concert series continues with a celebration of America on Saturday, March 7th at Numerica Performing Arts Center.

The concert America the Beautiful will feature American music, from traditional folk songs to a tribute to the Columbia River and a new composition by Peter Boyer, inspired by Gershwin's Rhapsody in Blue. WVSO will perform Rhapsody in Red, White, & Blue, featuring Grammy Award-nominated soloist Jeffrey Biegel, who has performed the piece with the London Symphony Orchestra.

WVSO Guest Artist Jeffrey Biegel/Credit: WVSO
loading...
NewsRadio 560 KPQ logo
Get our free mobile app

Concertgoers can attend the prelude, a pre-concert talk and Q&A session with WVSO Music Director Nikolas Caoile, where you can learn more about the musical performances.

Patrons can also view a pop-up art exhibition by the artists of NCW Arts Alliance before the concert and during intermission.

A link to view the concert live stream is available for purchase for those unable to attend in person

Join KPQ's Dave Bernstein on The Agenda program Friday at 1pm when his guests include guest soloist Jeffrey Biegel, Nik Caoilie and WVSO Executive Director Anton Zotov

If You Go:

Saturday March 7, 2026 at 7:00 PM

Prelude at 6:00 PM*
Numerica Performing Arts Center 123 N. Wenatchee Avenue

Wenatchee, WA

11 Best Selling Washington State Musicians of All Time

From musicians that influenced the world like Jimi Hendrix and Quincy Jones, to classic crooners like Bing Crosby and Brandi Carlile, plus legendary acts like Soundgarden and Sir Mix-a-Lot, check out the list of musicians who've helped put Washington State on the map!

Gallery Credit: Reesha Cosby

Filed Under: numerica performing arts center, washington, Wenatchee Symphony Orchestra
Categories: Articles, KPQ News, Local News

More From NewsRadio 560 KPQ