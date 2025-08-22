The 2025-26 season for the Wenatchee Valley Symphony Orchestra (WVSO) opens September 27th, with performances through April of 2026.

Executive Director Anton Zotov said in a news release the 79th season of WVSO is dubbed "Season of Hope." The upcoming season will feature concerts, world-class artists, and exciting collaborations under the leadership of Music Director Nikolas Caoile

Zotov says audiences will enjoy a mix of timeless masterpieces and contemporary works.

“This season is all about the joy of being in the concert hall, where music becomes an experience you feel as much as you hear, from grand, triumphant symphonies to intimate moments of breathtaking beauty, we invite audiences to experience the power and thrill of your Wenatchee Symphony Orchestra.”

Pink Martini Performs with the Symphony

Pink Martini graces the stage with their eclectic blends of jazz, world music, and vintage pop for two incredible performances, accompanied by WVSO in January.

2025-2026 Concert Calendar

Tchaikovsky Discovers America

September 27, 2025

Featuring excerpts of Tchaikovsky's music, including The Nutcracker, Sleeping Beauty, Swan Lake, and the 1812 Overture. The production will recreate historical events from the composer’s life and dance performances from his famous ballets.

A Star Wars Saga

October 25, 2025

An evening of the John Williams scores behind the Star Wars films. Michael Giacchino’s Rogue One score.

Tchaikovsky’s Nutcracker

December 11 - 14, 2025

The traditional Tchaikovsky Nutcracker features the performers with the Fabulous Feet Academy of Ballet.

Pink Martini

January 24-25,, 2026

Pink Martini has thrilled audiences in Wenatchee before but never with a symphony. The band's repertoire rises to new heights when the WVSO joins the list of more than 50 orchestras from around the world to accompany them

America the Beautiful

March 7, 2026

A concert including traditional American folk songs, a tribute to the mighty Columbia River, and a new work: Rhapsody in Red, White, & Blue (featuring pianist Jeffrey Biegel).

Immortal Beloved

April 18, 2026

2027 marks 200 years since Beethoven’s death, but no one knows the name of the recipient of his famous Immortal Beloved letter. The concerto explores three possible women in a new, multi-movement concerto.

About CLASSICAL KIDS LIVE!

Classical Kids LIVE! has collaborated with hundreds of distinguished orchestras in over a thousand performances. Over two million children and adults have enjoyed these concerts that bring the great classical composers to life. Find out more at: classicalkidsnfp.org

For tickets and more information, visit: wenatcheesymphony.com