Longtime Chelan PUD Commissioner Randy Smith has been elected to the Energy Northwest Board of Directors.

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Chelan PUD announced that Smith is among five commissioners selected to serve on an 11-member Executive Board.

Randy Smith’s Long Tenure With Chelan PUD

Smith is a Cashmere resident who has served on the Chelan County PUD Board of Commissioners since 2006. He has served on more than 20 industry and community boards and is currently a board member of the Community Foundation of North Central Washington. Smith said he is especially proud of the 17 years he served as a citizen advocate for the College of Agriculture at Washington State University. He is also an apple, pear, and cherry farmer.

Okanogan County Representation Continues

Tonasket resident Jerry Asmussen of the Okanogan County PUD Board of Commissioners will work his third term for the Northwest Board of Directors. He is a rancher and auctioneer who has lived in Okanogan County for most of his life.

Energy Northwest Leadership Perspective

“Our board brings together knowledgeable leaders who understand the energy needs of our region and share a strong commitment to public power,” said CEO Bob Schuetz. “We’re focused on delivering reliable, responsible, and innovative energy solutions for our communities.”

What the Executive Board Oversees

The Executive Board sets the policies that govern Energy Northwest's operations. They will serve a four-year term on the board starting in July.

Energy Northwest is a Washington state public power joint operating agency and a premier provider of carbon-free electricity. Energy Northwest comprises public power member utilities serving more than 1.5 million customers.