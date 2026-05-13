A Moses Lake man is in jail after police say a neighborhood dispute turned into an assault, threats, and indecent exposure.

Police Respond to Ivy Avenue Call

READ MORE: Moses Lake Man Arrested After Barricading Himself in Trailer

The Moses Lake Police Department responded around 7:45 a.m. Tuesday to the 1200 block of Ivy Avenue for a neighborhood dispute.

What the Victim Told Officers

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Police say the victim reported 65-year-old Scott Linton came onto his property and assaulted him. The victim also told officers Linton exposed himself and threatened to kill him.

Charges Filed Against Suspect

Officers arrested Linton on charges of fourth-degree assault, malicious mischief, harassment, and indecent exposure.