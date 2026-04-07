Moses Lake Police Seize 1.5 Pounds of Meth
Police in Moses Lake uncovered a large amount of methamphetamine after serving a search warrant last Friday.
Details of the Moses Lake Drug Bust
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According to the Moses Lake Police Department, investigators served the warrant at Cougar Campgrounds in Wheeler and located the suspect, 63-year-old Steven Johnston. Police say they found him as he attempted to leave the campground in his vehicle and took him into custody.
What Investigators Found
Detectives found almost $7,000 on Johnston's person. They recovered 1.5 pounds of methamphetamine, three ounces of suspected psilocybin mushrooms, and a 3D printer, which investigators believe was used to print untraceable firearms.
Arrest and Charges Filed
Johnston faces charges of possession of methamphetamine with intent to deliver and unlawful possession of a firearm. Officials say he may face additional charges for the 3D printer and any partially manufactured, untraceable firearms. Police add that Johnston is a convicted felon and is not permitted to possess guns.
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Gallery Credit: Luke Matsik