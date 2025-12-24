Moses Lake police are searching for suspects after two people ran from the scene after starting a fire Monday night.

Moses Lake Police Department said around 9:45 p.m., officers responded to a fire in the 400 block of East Nelson Road. Witnesses reported seeing two people running from a duplex that is under construction as the fire started.

Witnesses put the fire out, and police say they secured evidence.

At this time, there are no suspects, and detectives are asking for the public's help.

If you have surveillance footage from the surrounding area or information related to the incident, call MLPD and ask to speak with Detective Guerrero.