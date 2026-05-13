Moses Lake Police Arrest Man After Alleged Road Rage Gun Threat
A Moses Lake man is in jail after police say he pointed a gun at another driver.
Road Rage Incident Reported Near Broadway
READ MORE: Moses Lake Man Arreted After Threats, Assault
The Moses Lake Police Department said officers responded to a report of a road rage incident around 4:45 p.m. Tuesday near Alder Street and East Broadway Avenue.
Police say the victim told officers the driver of another vehicle pulled out a gun and pointed it at him.
Police Locate Suspect Vehicle
The suspect fled the scene in a sedan. Officers later found the vehicle on Grand Drive and arrested 18-year-old Mason Guerra. Investigators also served a search warrant on the vehicle and found a loaded pistol.
Police booked Guerra into the Grant County Jail for first-degree assault and first-degree unlawful possession of a firearm.
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