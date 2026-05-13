Moses Lake Police Arrest Man After Alleged Road Rage Gun Threat

Moses Lake Police Arrest Man After Alleged Road Rage Gun Threat

Photo Credit | Unsplash

A Moses Lake man is in jail after police say he pointed a gun at another driver.

Road Rage Incident Reported Near Broadway

READ MORE: Moses Lake Man Arreted After Threats, Assault

The Moses Lake Police Department said officers responded to a report of a road rage incident around 4:45 p.m. Tuesday near Alder Street and East Broadway Avenue.

Police say the victim told officers the driver of another vehicle pulled out a gun and pointed it at him.

Police Locate Suspect Vehicle

The suspect fled the scene in a sedan. Officers later found the vehicle on Grand Drive and arrested 18-year-old Mason Guerra. Investigators also served a search warrant on the vehicle and found a loaded pistol.

Police booked Guerra into the Grant County Jail for first-degree assault and first-degree unlawful possession of a firearm.

11 Great Country Songs About Getting Arrested

Nearly a dozen country stars have written songs about being arrested, but only a few know of which they sing. Here are 11 songs about being picked up by police, including true stories from by Keith Urban and Chris Janson, and legendary outlaw hits for Waylon Jennings, Johnny Cash, Johnny Paycheck and more.

Gallery Credit: Billy Dukes

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