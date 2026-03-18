A high-speed pursuit along I-90 early Wednesday morning resulted in a PIT maneuver and a man in custody for possessing a stolen vehicle.

How the Pursuit Began

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According to the Washington State Patrol, it happened around 1:51 a.m. when a trooper clocked a driver at 110 miles per hour just east of Moses Lake.

Troopers say the driver did not pull over.

PIT Maneuver Ends the Pursuit

Moses Lake Police officers responded and joined the chase as the vehicle continued along I-90. A Moses Lake Police officer executed a PIT maneuver near State Route 17 and Yonezawa Boulevard.

Charges Filed Against the Suspect

Officers arrested 24-year-old Colby S. Delvin. He also faces charges of felony attempt to elude police and DUI.

Investigation Still Ongoing

There were no injuries reported in the incident, which remains under investigation by the Washington State Patrol.