Three people were injured after a two-vehicle crash Tuesday morning near Moses Lake.

What Led to the Crash on State Route 17

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Washington State Patrol said it happened around 10:40 a.m. when the driver of a pickup, 95-year-old Neil Fulwiler of Malaga, pulled off on the southbound shoulder of State Route 17. Fulwiler attempted to re-enter traffic and failed to yield to a sports car, driven by 51-year-old Michele Razey of Quincy.

Injuries Reported After Two-Vehicle Collision

Troopers say Fulwiler struck the sports car in the side, causing both vehicles to come to rest on the northbound shoulder.

Fulwiler and his passenger, 84-year-old Ruth Wahl, also from Malaga, were transported to Samaritan Hospital for injuries, while a Life Flight took Razey to Providence Sacred Heart Medical Center.

Washington State Patrol Investigation Findings

Drugs and alcohol were not involved in the crash, which slowed traffic on the highway for several hours. Troopers cited Fulwiler for failure to yield.