With warmer weather arriving across Washington, more motorcycles are expected to hit the road—and that has the Washington State Patrol sounding the alarm on safety, especially for new riders.

Motorcycle Season Returns to Washington Roads

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Spring and summer months typically bring an uptick in motorcycle traffic as riders take advantage of the state’s scenic highways. This year, higher gas prices could push even more people toward motorcycles as an alternative form of transportation. But troopers say the increased interest also comes with increased risk.

Crash Data Highlights Higher Risk for Riders

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National data shows motorcyclists are significantly more vulnerable in crashes. Riders face a fatality rate up to 27 times higher than occupants in passenger vehicles. Despite making up just 3.5% of registered vehicles, motorcycles account for about 15% of all traffic deaths nationwide.

Speed remains a major factor. It’s involved in roughly one-third of fatal motorcycle crashes—higher than in passenger vehicle fatalities. Younger riders, particularly those between 21 and 24, are among the most at risk, accounting for nearly half of all speed-related deadly crashes.

What Drivers and Riders Should Do

The Washington State Patrol says safety is a shared responsibility. Drivers are urged to check blind spots and give motorcycles space, while riders should avoid speeding, stay visible, and wear proper protective gear.

Training and Awareness Key to Safety

Officials also stress the importance of training. New riders are encouraged to complete safety courses and obtain proper endorsements before heading out. As motorcycle season ramps up, troopers say one goal remains the same: making sure everyone gets home safely.