UPDATE: Serious Injury Crash Near Quincy Caused by Medical Emergency
A serious injury crash has closed State Route 28 just east of Quincy Friday afternoon.
SR-28 Closed Near Grant–Douglas County Line
READ MORE: Stevens and Snoqualmie Passes to Remain Closed Overnight
According to the Washington State Patrol, the collision happened just after 4 p.m. near the Grant County–Douglas County line. Initial reports suggested the highway closed, but that is not the case.
Troopers Respond to Serious Injury Crash
Investigation Ongoing
The Washington State Patrol says more information will be released as investigators learn more about the cause of the crash and the condition of those involved.
This is a developing story and will be updated as additional details become available.
The 8 Worst Possible Disasters in Washington State
Gallery Credit: AJ Brewster