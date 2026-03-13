A serious injury crash has closed State Route 28 just east of Quincy Friday afternoon.

SR-28 Closed Near Grant–Douglas County Line

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According to the Washington State Patrol, the collision happened just after 4 p.m. near the Grant County–Douglas County line. Initial reports suggested the highway closed, but that is not the case.

Troopers Respond to Serious Injury Crash

Investigation Ongoing

The Washington State Patrol says more information will be released as investigators learn more about the cause of the crash and the condition of those involved.

This is a developing story and will be updated as additional details become available.