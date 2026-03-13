Both major mountain routes connecting Central Washington to Western Washington are closed and will remain shut down overnight as severe winter weather continues to impact travel across the Cascades.

Stevens Pass Closed Due to Severe Winter Weather

READ MORE: Snoqualmie Pass Closed As Late Winter Storm Grips NCW

Stevens Pass on U.S. Highway 2 closed just before 2 p.m. Friday due to heavy snow, severe winter weather, and illegally parked vehicles blocking snow removal efforts at the summit.

Parked Vehicles Complicate Snow Removal Efforts

According to the Washington State Department of Transportation, dozens of vehicles parked near the summit prevented plows from clearing the roadway safely.

Transportation officials say the highway is experiencing severe winter conditions from about nine miles west of the summit to roughly 14 miles west of Leavenworth near Coles Corner. Crews were unable to maintain the route safely, forcing officials to close the pass for the remainder of the day.

Snoqualmie Pass Also Closed After Spinouts

Meanwhile, Snoqualmie Pass on Interstate 90 also closed earlier Friday morning after multiple spinouts created dangerous driving conditions near Ellensburg, Cle Elum, and Easton.

Officials say that closure is expected to continue overnight as crews work to address collisions and clear the roadway. The closures come as additional crashes were reported along U.S. Highway 97 earlier Friday, where multiple spinouts forced a four-mile stretch of the highway to temporarily shut down.

White Pass Remains the Only Open Route

With Stevens Pass and Snoqualmie Pass closed, drivers traveling between Central and Western Washington currently have only one remaining cross-Cascade route available: White Pass along U.S. Highway 12.

Transportation officials say conditions will be reassessed Saturday morning before any reopening decisions are made.