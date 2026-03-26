Landslide Damages High-Voltage Power Lines On Snoqualmie Pass

Utility crews are still in the process of assessing significant damage to series of high-voltage transmission lines in the area of Snoqualmie Pass.

The Kittitas County Sheriff's Office says the lines were damaged by a large landslide in the vicinity of Cabin Creek last Friday (March 20).

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Crews worked through the weekend to assess the full scope of the damages but report limited access due to the remote and rugged terrain.

Despite the heavy damages, Puget Sound Energy (PSE) says there have been no residential or commercial power outages as a result of the slide, and that its customers in the Easton and Hyak areas are being supplied with electricity through redundant high-voltage lines.

PSE officials say they are concerned that, until the damaged lines are repaired, there is the potential for widespread power outages in the Snoqualmie Pass area should any adverse weather conditions arise, such as high winds or heavy rain/snow.

The Sheriff's Office is recommending that residents in the vicinity be well prepared for any lengthy electrical outages which might occur by reviewing the safety and preparedness tips provided by PSE.