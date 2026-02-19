Man Facing Hit-&-Run Charges After Falling Asleep, Crashing On I-90 Near Snoqualmie Pass

A Westside man is facing charges of hit-and-run following a single-vehicle accident in Kittitas County on Thursday morning.

The Washington State Patrol says it happened at around 6:45 a.m. on Interstate-90 about ten miles east of Snoqualmie Pass when a sedan driven by 54-year-old Kelly B. Wick of Lynnwood went off the roadway and struck a tree.

Troopers say Wick caused the crash by falling asleep at the wheel and attempted to flee the scene of the wreck on foot but was quickly apprehended.

Wick sustained injuries in the accident and was transported to Kittitas Valley Health Care in Ellensburg for treatment.

A report from the State Patrol indicates the crash is being blamed on fatigue and Wick is now facing charges of hit-and-run.

The State Patrol didn't indicate if Wick has been or will be arrested, but as of late Thursday morning, his name did not appear on the inmate roster at the Kittitas County Jail.