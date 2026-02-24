The 2026 KPQ Home Expo, presented by LocalTel, is March 13th, 14th, and 15th at Town Toyota Center in Wenatchee. The largest indoor event in North Central Washington returns for three big days of exhibits from local vendors and businesses showcasing everything you need to get ready for spring.

Crowds have been flocking to the Town Toyota Center for design ideas and solutions for the home and garden. Experts are ready to help you finish your next home project and offer a competitive bid. Many exhibit offer Home EXPO specials available only during the three-day event in Wenatchee

My Garden Needs Help!

Back again for 2026, the experts with the Chelan/Douglas County Master Gardener Program will present a series of free, helpful seminars at this year's event.

The focus will be on vegetable gardening with topics including seed starts, pest control, and the basics to help you to grow a better, more bountiful crop.

Presenters Bonnie Orr, the "Dirt Diva"; Jan Clark; Connie Mehmel; Lnda Sarratt; and Mona Kaiser are all WSU-certified master gardeners and experts on their topics. and will share helpful tips throughout the KPQ Home Expo Friday, March 13th through Sunday, March 15th

Plan to arrive early for a good seat in the breakout room located on the southwest concourse of Town Toyota Center. The Chelan/Douglas Master Gardener Seminars are very popular and often draw a standing-room-only audience.

The seminars are free to attend, as is the KPQ Home Expo, including free parking

For more information about the 2026 KPQ Home Expo, including Expo hours, visit the KPQ Home Expo website

Enter to win 3 months free internet service with LocalTel, the presenting sponsor of the KPQ Home Expo

Wenatchee Super Oval race fans can enter to win one of two passes for the 2026 racing season.

NewsRadio 560 KPQ will be broadcasting live all 3 days from the KPQ Home EXPO

If you go:

The 2026 KPQ Home EXPO FREE ADMISSION FREE PARKING

Town Toyota Center 1300 Walla Walla Ave., Wenatchee, WA

Friday, Mar. 13th NOON to 7PM

Saturday, Mar. 14th 9AM to 6PM

Sunday, Mar. 15th 11AM to 4PM