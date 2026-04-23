Chief For A Day Program Kicks Off Washington Apple Blossom Festival
The 107th Washington State Apple Blossom Festival opened Thursday with the official welcome from Apple Blossom Queen Brielle Precht and a ceremony to honor local children with the traditional "Chief for a Day" program.
Seven children from the Wenatchee area that are facing some challenges in their young lives were selected with assistance from their school liaisons to serve as the honorary chief for the region's first responder agencies.
The 2026 honorees were introduced on stage in front of their cheering classmates.
- Chief Aaron Chavez - Wenatchee Police Department
- Chief Aiden Berneski - East Wenatchee Police Department
- Sheriff Ella Bailey - Chelan County Sheriff's Office
- Sheriff AnnaBeth Lewis - Douglas County Sheriff's Office
- Chief Nica Radach - Wenatchee Valley Fire Department
- Captain Ashton Aponte - WA State Department of Fish & Wildlife
- Chief Chip Scott - Washington State Patrol
Each agency department head profiled each of their little chiefs, describing their favorite activities and interests. The children proudly wore a custom-tailored uniform made of the same material as an authentic one. The kids were "sworn in" as chiefs for the day by Chelan County Superior Court Commissioner Tracy Brandt, who administered their oath of office.
The young VIPs and their families were given special treatment with a police motorcade escort from Walmart aboard a LINK Transit bus, signaling their arrival at the ceremony in Memorial Park. Before the program, the Chelan County Sheriff's helicopter saluted the kids with a flyover
Wenatchee Mayor Mike Poirier and East Wenatchee Mayor Jerrilea Crawford emceed the ceremony, and the 2026 Apple Blossom Royal Court and Junior Royalty officially opened the 2026 festival with a welcome greeting.
READ MORE: Kids Are The Focus For Opening Weekend Of Apple Blossom
Visit AppleBlossom.ORG for official information on the 2026 festival