The 107th Washington State Apple Blossom Festival opened Thursday with the official welcome from Apple Blossom Queen Brielle Precht and a ceremony to honor local children with the traditional "Chief for a Day" program.

Princess Parker Averi 9L), Queen Brielle Precht (C),Princess Kaylee Pearson (R)/ Dave Bernstein Princess Parker Averi 9L), Queen Brielle Precht (C),Princess Kaylee Pearson (R)/ Dave Bernstein loading...

Seven children from the Wenatchee area that are facing some challenges in their young lives were selected with assistance from their school liaisons to serve as the honorary chief for the region's first responder agencies.

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The 2026 honorees were introduced on stage in front of their cheering classmates.

Chief Aaron Chavez - Wenatchee Police Department

- Wenatchee Police Department Chief Aiden Berneski - East Wenatchee Police Department

- East Wenatchee Police Department Sheriff Ella Bailey - Chelan County Sheriff's Office

- Chelan County Sheriff's Office Sheriff AnnaBeth Lewis - Douglas County Sheriff's Office

- Douglas County Sheriff's Office Chief Nica Radach - Wenatchee Valley Fire Department

- Wenatchee Valley Fire Department Captain Ashton Aponte - WA State Department of Fish & Wildlife

- WA State Department of Fish & Wildlife Chief Chip Scott - Washington State Patrol

2026 Chief for a Day ceremony/ Dave Bernstein 2026 Chief for a Day ceremony/ Dave Bernstein loading...

2026 Chief for a Day ceremony/ Dave Bernstein 2026 Chief for a Day ceremony/ Dave Bernstein loading...

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Each agency department head profiled each of their little chiefs, describing their favorite activities and interests. The children proudly wore a custom-tailored uniform made of the same material as an authentic one. The kids were "sworn in" as chiefs for the day by Chelan County Superior Court Commissioner Tracy Brandt, who administered their oath of office.

The young VIPs and their families were given special treatment with a police motorcade escort from Walmart aboard a LINK Transit bus, signaling their arrival at the ceremony in Memorial Park. Before the program, the Chelan County Sheriff's helicopter saluted the kids with a flyover

Annabeth Lewis and Douglas County Sheriff Tyler Caille (L) with Ella Bailey & Chelan County Sheriff Mike Morrison (R)/ Dave Bernstein Annabeth Lewis and Douglas County Sheriff Tyler Caille (L) with Ella Bailey & Chelan County Sheriff Mike Morrison (R)/ Dave Bernstein loading...

Chelan County Sheriff's department Helicopter/ Dave Bernstein Chelan County Sheriff's department Helicopter/ Dave Bernstein loading...

Wenatchee Mayor Mike Poirier and East Wenatchee Mayor Jerrilea Crawford emceed the ceremony, and the 2026 Apple Blossom Royal Court and Junior Royalty officially opened the 2026 festival with a welcome greeting.

2026 Apple Blossom Royal Court & Junior Royalty/ Dave Bernstein 2026 Apple Blossom Royal Court & Junior Royalty/ Dave Bernstein loading...

READ MORE: Kids Are The Focus For Opening Weekend Of Apple Blossom

Visit AppleBlossom.ORG for official information on the 2026 festival