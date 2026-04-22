The 107th Washington State Apple Blossom Festival in Wenatchee opens April 23rd with the focus on kids over the first weekend of activities.

A group of seven Wenatchee Valley youngsters who face chronic illness or developmental challenges will be honored as "Chief for a Day" in a heartwarming program to open the festival in Memorial Park. Read More: 2026 Chief For A Day

The first weekend will feature the TekniPlex Youth Parade on Saturday at 11AM. Considered one of the largest children's parades in the country, with about 4,500 youngsters and 63 entries traveling the traditional route from Triangle Park to downtown Wenatchee.

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The focus on children will continue Sunday during the Pepsi-Cola Youth Day in Memorial Park with an afternoon of free activities and attractions. Highlights include the Art 4 Kidz Awards, a funnel cake-eating contest, live entertainment, inflatable rides, a variety of activity booths, plus large vehicle and equipment displays that kids will love.

Children of all ages enjoy a carnival, and the Funtastic Shows Carnival in the parking lot of the Wenatchee Valley Mall in East Wenatchee opens Friday with daily hours until 10pm.

Young musicians and performers will showcase their talents with live entertainment in Memorial Park starting April 23rd with St. Joseph's and St. Paul's choirs and bands and continuing Sunday through Thursday, April 30th, with Fabulous Feet, Dream Valley Athletics, Capital Elite All-Stars, Stage Kids, The Stewart Sisters & the DTG Irish Dancers, Danzas Multicultrales, and Des Madre Musical.

The music departments from Washington Elementary, Foothills, Orchard, and Pioneer Middle Schools; Eastmont Junior High; and Wenatchee and Eastmont High Schools will present more than a dozen performances, so check the Apple Blossom Festival GESA Entertainment State schedule for scheduled performance times and dates.

The complete schedule for everything Apple Blossom can be found at; https://www.appleblossom.org/festival-calendar