Kids The Big Winners On Opening Weekend Of Washington Apple Blossom Festival
The first weekend of the 2026 Washington State Apple Blossom Festival was devoted to children with the Tekniplex Youth Parade, attracting more than 3,500 local children ages 14 and under, according to the festival office.
On Sunday, nearly 4,000 children attended the Pepsi-Cola Youth Day activities in Memorial Park. The annual event features free activities, live entertainment, inflatable rides, big vehicle displays, and over 40 local booths this year with games and prizes.
The activities included the announcement of Art 4 Kidz award winners and a funnel cake eating contest.
Festival officials released the list of award winners in a news release on Monday.
2026 TekniPlex Youth Parade Award Winners
Winners of the 2026 Tekniplex Youth Parade awards were judged along the parade route, with 65 entries participating in this year’s parade.
Elementary (Grades K–5)
- Best Elementary: St. Paul’s Lutheran School, "St. Paul’s Kids Living For Such A Time As This!"
- 2nd Place Elementary: Rock Island Elementary Hornets
- 3rd Place Elementary: Wenatchee Valley Montessori, "Tomorrow's Blossoms"
Daycare/Preschool
- Best Daycare/Preschool: EPIC Early Learning, "Bee-EPIC—Where Young Minds Blossom!"
- 2nd Place Daycare/Preschool: TEAMS Learning Center, "Little Learners in Full Bloom"
Sport Groups
- Best Sport Group: Wenatchee Figure Skating Club, "Blades & Blossoms: Spinning Into Spring"
- 2nd Place Sport Group: Apple Capital Gymnastics, "Awesome Blossoms!"
Large Groups
- Best Large Group: Capital Elite Training Center
- 2nd Place Large Group: Pioneer and Foothills Folklorico
Small Groups
- Best Small Group: K-Connections Foster Care Placement Agency, "Bibbidi-Bobbidi-Boo"
- 2nd Place Small Group: Stage Kids WA
Best New Entry: Miss Emily's Homeschool Adventures
Judge's Choice: Danzas Multiculturales, "Viva the Fiesta!"
Grand Sweepstakes: Columbia Valley Community Health, "Here for Our Youth!"
Best Use of Festival Theme: Tekniplex, "Knowing Your Worth"
Band Award Winners
Junior High:
- 1st Place: Columbia Junior High Marching Band
- 2nd Place: Eastmont and Sterling Junior High Marching Band
Middle School:
- 1st Place: Harbour Pointe Middle School Marching Band & Color Guard
- 2nd Place: Granite Falls Middle School Marching Band
- 3rd Place: Wenatchee School District Middle School Bands
Auxiliary Team Award Winners
Junior High:
- 1st Place: Eastmont and Sterling Junior High Drill Team
Middle School:
- 1st Place: Cashmere Middle School Bulldog Marching Band
- 2nd Place: Orchard Middle School Drill Team
- 3rd Place: Granite Falls Middle School Marching Band
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Art 4 Kidz Award Winners Announced
The 2026 Art 4 Kidz competition attracted 135 entries.
Kindergarten
- 1st Place: Emmy Becker
- 2nd Place: Oliver O’Sullivan
1st Grade
- 1st Place: Inga Tveten
- 2nd Place: Saoirse Jarecki
2-Dimensional Division – Black and White
2nd–3rd Grade
- 1st Place: Bennett Collings
4th–5th Grade
- 1st Place: Mio Davies
- 2nd Place: Arabella Castro-Lopez
6th–8th Grade
- 1st Place: Audrey Hendrickson
- 2nd Place: Madison Tavitas
9th–12th Grade
- 1st Place: Isabelle Stewart
- 2nd Place: Amelia Browne
2-Dimensional Division – Color
2nd–3rd Grade
- 1st Place: Benedict Behler
- 2nd Place: Finley Snell
4th–5th Grade
- 1st Place: Mio Davies
- 2nd Place: Quinn Szot
6th–8th Grade
- 1st Place: Paislee Downey
- 2nd Place: Charlotte Tepley
9th–12th Grade
- 1st Place: Valia Mull
- 2nd Place: Abisahi Espejel Flores
2-Dimensional Division – Mixed Media
2nd–3rd Grade
- 1st Place: Finley Snell
- 2nd Place: Saoirse O’Sullivan
4th–5th Grade
- 1st Place: Mio Davies
- 2nd Place: Elsie Rennie
6th–8th Grade
- 1st Place: Lola Honaas
- 2nd Place: Micah Barry
9th–12th Grade
- 1st Place: Sofie Tveten
- 2nd Place: Isabelle Stewart
3-D Mixed Media Division
2nd–3rd Grade
- 1st Place: Emilia Gentles
4th–5th Grade
- 1st Place: Hadley Olson
- 2nd Place: Hazeline Downey
6th–8th Grade
- 1st Place: Paislee Downey
- 2nd Place: Wendy Acevedo
9th–12th Grade
- 1st Place: Isabelle Stewart
- 2nd Place: Karime Pastrana
Photography Division
9th–12th Grade
- 1st Place: Gemma Adan
- 2nd Place: Katherine Hendrickson
2-D Digital Art Division
6th–8th Grade
- 1st Place: Johanna Clayton
9th–12th Grade
- 1st Place: Sophie Thomas-Piscopo
Sculpture Division
2nd–3rd Grade
- 1st Place: Forrest Williams
4th–5th Grade
- 1st Place: Raylan Williams
- 2nd Place: Quinn Szot
6th–8th Grade
- 1st Place: Emmit Berry
9th–12th Grade
- 1st Place: Annaleah Castro-Lopez
Special Awards
Committee’s Choice: Emma Wall (1st Grade), Watercolor, Colored Markers and Sharpie
Royalty’s Choice: Katherine Hendrickson (Grades 9–12), Acrylic on Canvas
Sponsor’s Choice: Jana Barry (Grades 9–12), Oil Pastels
Jane Reynolds Best of Show: Audrey Becker (Grades 2–3), 3-D Color and 2-D Mixed Media The recipient receives a $100 Hobby Lobby gift certificate
R&R Award: Cora Collings (Grades 6–8), 2-D Color, Acrylic
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Cakes for College Funnel Cake Eating Contest Winners
Teams of two competed, with one “eater” and one “feeder,” across three grade divisions.
Elementary School (Grades 4–5)
- Winners: Kreedom Duggar and Shayla Novikoff Prize: $50 each
Middle School (Grades 6–8)
- Winners: Elijah Itterley and Harper Thorn. Prize: $75 each
High School (Grades 9–12)
- Winners: Enrique Arredondo and Xane Randall Prize: $100 each
The 2026 Washington Apple Blossom Festival continues through May 3rd under the theme “Everything’s Coming Up Blossoms."
See the full schedule at www.appleblossom.org