The first weekend of the 2026 Washington State Apple Blossom Festival was devoted to children with the Tekniplex Youth Parade, attracting more than 3,500 local children ages 14 and under, according to the festival office.

On Sunday, nearly 4,000 children attended the Pepsi-Cola Youth Day activities in Memorial Park. The annual event features free activities, live entertainment, inflatable rides, big vehicle displays, and over 40 local booths this year with games and prizes.

The activities included the announcement of Art 4 Kidz award winners and a funnel cake eating contest.

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Festival officials released the list of award winners in a news release on Monday.

2026 TekniPlex Youth Parade Award Winners

Winners of the 2026 Tekniplex Youth Parade awards were judged along the parade route, with 65 entries participating in this year’s parade.

Elementary (Grades K–5)

Best Elementary: St. Paul’s Lutheran School, "St. Paul’s Kids Living For Such A Time As This!"

2nd Place Elementary: Rock Island Elementary Hornets

3rd Place Elementary: Wenatchee Valley Montessori, "Tomorrow's Blossoms"

Daycare/Preschool

Best Daycare/Preschool: EPIC Early Learning, "Bee-EPIC—Where Young Minds Blossom!"

2nd Place Daycare/Preschool: TEAMS Learning Center, "Little Learners in Full Bloom"

Sport Groups

Best Sport Group: Wenatchee Figure Skating Club, "Blades & Blossoms: Spinning Into Spring"

2nd Place Sport Group: Apple Capital Gymnastics, "Awesome Blossoms!"

Large Groups

Best Large Group: Capital Elite Training Center

2nd Place Large Group: Pioneer and Foothills Folklorico

Small Groups

Best Small Group: K-Connections Foster Care Placement Agency, "Bibbidi-Bobbidi-Boo"

2nd Place Small Group: Stage Kids WA

Best New Entry: Miss Emily's Homeschool Adventures

Judge's Choice: Danzas Multiculturales, "Viva the Fiesta!"

Grand Sweepstakes: Columbia Valley Community Health, "Here for Our Youth!"

Best Use of Festival Theme: Tekniplex, "Knowing Your Worth"

Band Award Winners

Junior High:

1st Place: Columbia Junior High Marching Band

2nd Place: Eastmont and Sterling Junior High Marching Band

Middle School:

1st Place: Harbour Pointe Middle School Marching Band & Color Guard

2nd Place: Granite Falls Middle School Marching Band

3rd Place: Wenatchee School District Middle School Bands

Auxiliary Team Award Winners

Junior High:

1st Place: Eastmont and Sterling Junior High Drill Team

Middle School:

1st Place: Cashmere Middle School Bulldog Marching Band

2nd Place: Orchard Middle School Drill Team

3rd Place: Granite Falls Middle School Marching Band

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Art 4 Kidz Award Winners Announced

The 2026 Art 4 Kidz competition attracted 135 entries.

Kindergarten

1st Place: Emmy Becker

2nd Place: Oliver O’Sullivan

1st Grade

1st Place: Inga Tveten

2nd Place: Saoirse Jarecki

2-Dimensional Division – Black and White

2nd–3rd Grade

1st Place: Bennett Collings

4th–5th Grade

1st Place: Mio Davies

2nd Place: Arabella Castro-Lopez

6th–8th Grade

1st Place: Audrey Hendrickson

2nd Place: Madison Tavitas

9th–12th Grade

1st Place: Isabelle Stewart

2nd Place: Amelia Browne

2-Dimensional Division – Color

2nd–3rd Grade

1st Place: Benedict Behler

2nd Place: Finley Snell

4th–5th Grade

1st Place: Mio Davies

2nd Place: Quinn Szot

6th–8th Grade

1st Place: Paislee Downey

2nd Place: Charlotte Tepley

9th–12th Grade

1st Place: Valia Mull

2nd Place: Abisahi Espejel Flores

2-Dimensional Division – Mixed Media

2nd–3rd Grade

1st Place: Finley Snell

2nd Place: Saoirse O’Sullivan

4th–5th Grade

1st Place: Mio Davies

2nd Place: Elsie Rennie

6th–8th Grade

1st Place: Lola Honaas

2nd Place: Micah Barry

9th–12th Grade

1st Place: Sofie Tveten

2nd Place: Isabelle Stewart

3-D Mixed Media Division

2nd–3rd Grade

1st Place: Emilia Gentles

4th–5th Grade

1st Place: Hadley Olson

2nd Place: Hazeline Downey

6th–8th Grade

1st Place: Paislee Downey

2nd Place: Wendy Acevedo

9th–12th Grade

1st Place: Isabelle Stewart

2nd Place: Karime Pastrana

Photography Division

9th–12th Grade

1st Place: Gemma Adan

2nd Place: Katherine Hendrickson

2-D Digital Art Division

6th–8th Grade

1st Place: Johanna Clayton

9th–12th Grade

1st Place: Sophie Thomas-Piscopo

Sculpture Division

2nd–3rd Grade

1st Place: Forrest Williams

4th–5th Grade

1st Place: Raylan Williams

2nd Place: Quinn Szot

6th–8th Grade

1st Place: Emmit Berry

9th–12th Grade

1st Place: Annaleah Castro-Lopez

Special Awards

Committee’s Choice: Emma Wall (1st Grade), Watercolor, Colored Markers and Sharpie

Royalty’s Choice: Katherine Hendrickson (Grades 9–12), Acrylic on Canvas

Sponsor’s Choice: Jana Barry (Grades 9–12), Oil Pastels

Jane Reynolds Best of Show: Audrey Becker (Grades 2–3), 3-D Color and 2-D Mixed Media The recipient receives a $100 Hobby Lobby gift certificate

R&R Award: Cora Collings (Grades 6–8), 2-D Color, Acrylic

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Cakes for College Funnel Cake Eating Contest Winners

Teams of two competed, with one “eater” and one “feeder,” across three grade divisions.

Elementary School (Grades 4–5)

Winners: Kreedom Duggar and Shayla Novikoff Prize: $50 each

Middle School (Grades 6–8)

Winners: Elijah Itterley and Harper Thorn. Prize: $75 each

High School (Grades 9–12)

Winners: Enrique Arredondo and Xane Randall Prize: $100 each

The 2026 Washington Apple Blossom Festival continues through May 3rd under the theme “Everything’s Coming Up Blossoms."

See the full schedule at www.appleblossom.org