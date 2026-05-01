The U.S. Interior Secretary Doug Burgum has committed to complete a temporary road and build a new, permanent access road that would connect Company Creek Road residents to the Stehekin community at the head of Lake Chelan

Burgum was pressed by Senator Maria Cantwell this week before a Senate Committee on Energy and Natural Resources. Cantwell underscored the damage caused by flooding on the Stehekin River after an atmospheric river hit in December 2025. Floodwaters broke a levee on Company Creek Road, stranding about one-third of the 100 full-time residents. The flooding and damage was compounded by the earlier damage wrought by the Pioneer Fire in the summer of 2024

Stranded residents have relied on a partial temporary road and logs placed as a makeshift bridge over rushing water to reach school and the rest of the community.

U.S. Senator Maria Cantwell addresses Interior Secretary Doug Burgum/ Image: Office of Sen. Cantwell U.S. Senator Maria Cantwell addresses Interior Secretary Doug Burgum/ Image: Office of Sen. Cantwell loading...

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Stehekin is located within the National Park Service’s Lake Chelan National Recreation Area. The area can only be reached on foot, boat, or by seaplane

National Park Service and Department of Interior staff visited the area last week.

The Park Service began construction of a partially finished temporary emergency road in early April. Secretary Burgum committed to work with residents, Chelan County, and the State of Washington to finish the temporary access and gave Senator Cantwell his commitment to develop a long-term, sustainable solution to ensure residents are protected from future flooding.

No timelines or specifics were discussed

WATCH VIDEO of the discussion between Sen. Cantwell and Secretary Burgum