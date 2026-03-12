The remote community of Stehekin is under a flood warning through Saturday, as rain and snowmelt increase river levels.

Flood Warning Issued for Stehekin River

The National Weather Service in Spokane said water from the Stehekin River starts to breach the riverbank at 19.3 feet, and at 20 feet, water inundates some properties and could overtop the temporary corduroy bridge. Company Creek Road, about five miles from Stehekin Landing, is beginning to flood in places at the northern end. Battalion Creek culverts are beginning to be overtopped. At 20.5 feet, water will begin to damage Wood Road.

Additional rainfall of up to 1.5 inches is possible. A period of moderate to heavy rain and high winds will lead to rapid snowmelt, with a secondary peak of 19.8 feet forecast for Thursday afternoon.

Company Creek Road Already Experiencing Flooding

The Stehekin River is already flowing outside its channel across Company Creek Road, splitting the community in two. The corduroy bridge has allowed residents to cross the river with vehicles parked on both sides to allow commuting to work and school.

Agencies Working on Emergency Repairs

The National Park Service announced on March 6 that it will be releasing funding to partially rebuild the Company Creek Road. However, the road cannot be rebuilt fully until the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers rebuilds the levee that holds the Stehekin River in its previous course.

The community has met with Chelan County, the National Park Service, and the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers multiple times over the past month. The County allocated up to $30,000 of the county's .09 Funds to complete an engineering analysis to make emergency repairs to the road.

The County has been footing the bill to barge materials into Stehekin. A source told NewsRadio 560 KPQ there are at least five loads, and there needs to be at least 15.

Long-Term Plan to Stabilize the River

The Stehekin Community drafted a plan to restore Company Creek Road, which required reestablishing the original river channel by March 15. Phase 2 is to rebuild Company Creek Road, and Phase 3 is to rebuild and maintain the Levee, which the community said should be completed by October 1, 2026, to prevent this from happening again.

The Flood Warning is in effect until 8 p.m. Saturday.