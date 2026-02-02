While much of north central Washington has begun recovering from December’s storms, Stehekin remains divided, with part of the community cut off by a river that no longer follows its natural path.

River Diverts From Historic Channel

READ MORE: Flooding Causes Catostrophic Damage to Stehekin, Holden Village

Notably, the Stehekin River continues to flow outside of its natural path, cutting off the Company Creek area of Stehekin, making day-to-day life difficult for residents in their commute to school, work, and daily activities.

Company Creek is about five miles up the road from Stehekin Landing, just after the Harlequin Bridge.

Residents Describe Daily Access Challenges

Get our free mobile app

For Stehekin resident Krissa Jester, the concern isn't what's being done to fix it, but how long it's taking for any progress to be made by the National Park Service and the U.S Army Corps of Engineers. The National Park Service is required to maintain roads in Stehekin, while the Corps is responsible for repairs. In the North Cascades National Park, the Corps needs permission from the Park Service to repair the dyke and divert the Stehkin River back to its natural path.

Stehekin River Emergency Restoration Stehekin River Emergency Restoration loading...

"Not a lot is happening right now, unfortunately, and that is where our main concern lies," Jester said. "We're already almost too late to be able to fix the situation."

Jester explained that the dyke that held the river in its natural path burst during the floods, which separated Company Creek from the rest of the remote village. She said residents are worried that, when Spring rolls around, the melt-off will make the situation permanent. Approximately 30% of the Stehekin community's population lives in the Company Creek area.

Currently, residents use a "corduroy road", which is basically a bridge constructed with logs, to cross the river on foot, and they have vehicles parked on the other side of the corduroy road to commute.

"If we don't get this issue resolved in the next 35 to 50 days, the courderoy road will be swept away, and it will be completely inaccessible," Jester said. "The river is basically flowing through people's property if this doesn't get resolved."

Three-Phase Plan Proposed by Residents

Stehekin River Emergency Restoration Stehekin River Emergency Restoration loading...

Residents are proposing a three-phase plan to restore Stehekin before its busy season.

Phase 1 involves reestablishing the original river channel, which the proposal said must be completed by March 15. This would be the Corps' responsibility.

Phase 2 would rebuild Company Creek Road, which would be the National Park Service's responsibility.

Phase 3 aims to rebuild and maintain the levee, which must be completed by October 1.

There will be a meeting between the Corps, National Park Service, residents, and other stakeholders Feb. 10.