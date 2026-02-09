Tourism brings millions of visitors - and millions of dollars - into Chelan County every year. However, a new county-commissioned study says it might not be the main driver behind the area's affordability crisis.

Tourism in Chelan County: Millions of Visitors

The analysis, conducted by Seattle-based BERK Consulting, found nearly 2.6 million visitors stayed overnight in Chelan County in 2024. That's tenth statewide for tourism traffic among the state's 39 counties. Without that visitor spending, the study estimates local restaurants and bars would lose about 40 percent of their sales, and the average household would need to spend tens of thousands more each year to make up the difference.

Housing Costs Tied to Supply, Not Tourism

When it comes to housing, the study draws a more complicated picture. Consultants found that rising housing costs are largely tied to limited supply and the growing cost of construction, not to tourism alone. About 15 percent of the county's housing stock is used as a second home, a figure that has not significantly changed in nearly a decade.

The study said San Juan and Pacific counties have significantly higher second-home rates at 32% and 28% respectively.

"Chelan County housing cost trends reflect other Washington counties and the statewide trend," the study said. "Housing is simply more expensive in most locations in Washington, regardless of the presence of tourism."

Resident Perspectives on Tourism Impacts

Yet, residents interviewed for the study say tourism affects daily life in other ways, from crowded public spaces to higher prices for goods and services. In places like Leavenworth, nearly two-thirds of the workforce depends on tourism. The report also flags concerns about seasonal jobs and long-term career stability.

County officials say the findings will help guide future decisions, including how to manage visitor volume without reducing overall tourism.