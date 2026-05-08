The filing period for elected offices in Washington closes at 5pm Friday, May 8th

Barring any late postings by the secretary of state's office, Chelan and Douglas County voters will decide key races this year.

Chelan County Sheriff Mike Morrison has an opponent from within the department, Deputy Stan Langlow. County Commissioner Shon Smith has two challengers, Nathaniel Helligso and Clint Strand. Retiring Wenarchee Valley Fire Department Chief Brian Brett has entered the race for auditor with the current appointee, Brandt Cappell Britini Port is opposing Assessor Wes Cornelius.

In Douglas County, a three-way primary race is between Adam Musgrove, Keith Siebert, and interim Sheriff Tyler Caille. County Commissioner Marc Straub has opposition from Michael S. Lesky. Nick Warner will oppose Douglas County PUD Commission Molly Doneen Simpson

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Races for state legislature in the region's three districts show challengers for most of the incumbents

In the 12th, Mike Steele will face Adam James and Maggie Adams in the August primary. Brian Burnett is challenged by Stacy Willoughby.

In the 7th, Senator Shelly Short has two opponents, David Swoap and Brandon Ray Medina. No one has filed to oppose representatives Hunter Abell and Andrew Engell

In the 13th, Tom Dent has a challenger, Juan Jerry Garcia. Candidates Deanna Martinez, Don Myers, and Joshua Thompson have filed for the seat Representative Alex Ibarra is vacating for his Senate bid. Ibarra is the only one filing for the open Senate seat of the retiring Judy Warnick

For complete listings of candidates who have filed for election, including the crowded fields for Washington's 4th and 8th congressional districts, visit VoteWA.gov

The 2026 primary election will be held August 4th.