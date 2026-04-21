Longtime Douglas County Commissioner Jay Weber passed away last week.

Jay Weber’s Years on the Douglas County Board of Commissioners

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The Douglas County Board of Commissioners made the announcement Tuesday.

Retired Douglas County Administrator Jim Barker, who served under the Board of Commissioners during Weber's tenure, shared what he remembered about Weber.

“He had wonderful foresight, instincts, and common sense, and that work helped to make Douglas County what it is today," Barker said. "He was fiercely loyal, a true gentleman, and had a deep and lasting dedication to Douglas County."

Leadership in Statewide County Organizations

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Weber served three terms as the District 3 Commissioner from 1986 to 1997. During that time, he also served as President of the Eastern District of the Washington State Association of Counties (WSAC), and became President of the statewide association, serving from 1994 to 1995. He also served the Washington State County Road Administration Board (CRAB), where he raised concerns about Douglas County's rural roads to regional, state, and national levels.

Impact on Washington Road Infrastructure Programs

After leaving elected office, Weber continued serving as Executive Director of CRAB for 18 years. In that role, he helped formulate the County Arterial Preservation Program, which helps counties preserve their existing paved roads.

Remembering His Legacy in Douglas County

Douglas County said Weber leaves a lasting legacy in the community and throughout the county.