Douglas County is looking for more veteran voices at the table.

Who Can Apply for the Veterans Advisory Board?

The Douglas County Veterans Advisory Board currently has two open seats and is seeking local veterans who want to help shape decisions affecting former service members in the community.

What the Advisory Board Does

The advisory board provides input and recommendations to the Douglas County Board of Commissioners on issues that impact veterans, including access to services, local support programs, and other community needs.

Serving on the board offers veterans a chance to continue giving back after their military service while helping ensure the county considers veterans’ perspectives in its decision-making.

How to Contact the Board Chair

Veterans who live in Douglas County and are interested in serving can contact Board Chair Lance Merz by email at LMerz@co.douglas.wa.us or by phone at 509-884-3617 for more information.

Why Veteran Representation Matters in Douglas County

County officials say the openings present a meaningful opportunity for veterans to help guide local conversations and support others who have served.