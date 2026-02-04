Douglas County is beginning a multi-year review of farmland across the county that could eventually shape how some properties are zoned and protected.

Why Douglas County Is Reviewing Farmland

County officials have launched a Countywide Agricultural Land Analysis, a state-required process to evaluate which areas should continue to be designated as agricultural resource lands, and whether some parcels should instead be considered rural land, or vice versa.

Under Washington law, counties must periodically review agricultural lands using criteria set by the Washington Administrative Code before making any changes to comprehensive plans or zoning maps.

Officials stress that the analysis itself does not change land use designations, but it lays the groundwork for any future decisions.

How Agricultural Lands Are Evaluated

The process begins with a technical review of agricultural land conditions, including soil quality, parcel size, land use patterns, and existing development.

That analysis will rely heavily on GIS mapping and is expected to continue through summer 2026. Later that summer, the county plans to expand the process to include public engagement.

County planners say they will seek input from farmers, landowners, local experts, and community members to better understand how agricultural lands are being used and what challenges exist on the ground. A draft report summarizing the findings is expected to be released toward the end of 2026.

When the Public Can Get Involved

The public will have an opportunity to review and comment on the draft before the county moves forward. In 2027, Douglas County will finalize the report and consider next steps, which could include proposed land-use policy changes. Any potential changes would include additional public input opportunities before decisions are made.

The first chance for residents to learn more about the project and ask questions will be at an informational open house scheduled for Wednesday, Feb. 25, from 6 to 8:30 p.m.

The meeting will offer both in-person and virtual participation options. Additional meetings, materials, and project updates will be posted online as the analysis continues.