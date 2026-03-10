Douglas County officials are asking residents to weigh in as they update a plan designed to better protect communities from natural disasters.

County Updating Hazard Mitigation Plan

READ MORE: Free Trap-Neuter-Return Program Coming to East Wenatchee

The effort is led by the Douglas County Sheriff's Office and focuses on revising the county’s Multi-Jurisdictional Hazard Mitigation Plan, which outlines strategies to reduce damage from events such as wildfires, floods, and severe weather.

Plan Helps Reduce Disaster Risks Before They Happen

County leaders say the plan acts as a roadmap for minimizing long-term risks to homes, infrastructure, and the local economy before disasters happen.

The update will incorporate new data and feedback from residents and local agencies while also keeping the county eligible for important federal mitigation funding.

Those grants come through the Federal Emergency Management Agency, commonly known as FEMA, and can help pay for projects designed to prevent or lessen disaster impacts.

Federal Grants Help Fund Prevention Projects

The current mitigation plan was last updated in 2020. Since then, officials say the region has faced growing challenges from drought, wildfire, flooding, and other extreme weather events.

This year’s update will involve collaboration with cities across the county, as well as public schools, utilities, and special districts. Officials say public input will play a key role in shaping the plan.

Residents Encouraged to Share Hazard Concerns

Representatives plan to visit communities around the county this spring to hear directly from residents about the hazards they’ve experienced and what solutions they would like to see.

Douglas County Sheriff’s Sgt. Mike Baker said community feedback strengthens the planning process and helps ensure the final plan reflects the needs of the people most affected by natural hazards.

Residents who want to learn more about the project or participate in upcoming meetings can find details on the county’s website.

Updated Plan Expected by October

Community outreach will continue through the summer, with the updated plan expected to be finalized and adopted by October.