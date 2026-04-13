There's a free car seat check clinic coming up later this month.

Free Car Seat Check Event Planned

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The Douglas County Sheriff's Office is partnering with the Chelan-Douglas Health District and Target Zero to make sure children's car seats are installed properly.

Most Car Seats Installed Incorrectly, Officials Say

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Statistics say four out of five seats are installed incorrectly, which could lead to severe injury or death. Common mistakes, such as loose harnesses, incorrect angles, or wrong direction, account for nearly 73% of misuse.

What to Expect at the Safety Clinic

This event allows you to bring your car seats, booster seats, and your questions, and certified child passenger safety technicians will be on site to help ensure your child's seat is installed and used correctly.

Part of Washington’s Target Zero Safety Effort

Target Zero is Washington State's Strategic Highway Safety Plan, targeting zero deaths and zero serious injuries on the state's highways by 2030.

When and Where to Attend

The Free Car Seat Check event is from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday, April 24 at the Gateway Cinema parking lot. No appointment is needed.