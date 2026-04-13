Voluntary boat inspections resume this weekend at Lake Chelan for the fourth season.

Boat Inspections Return to Lake Chelan

READ MORE: Find Out How You Can Keep Lake Chelan Pristine

Chelan County Natural Resources says they hold the inspection program every year to prevent aquatic invasive species (AIS), including milfoil and quagga and zebra mussels, as well as other non-native species, from entering the Lake Chelan ecosystem.

Inspection Dates and Hours for April

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Inspections will be available from 7:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday, April 16 through Sunday, April 19. A grant from the Washington State Department of Fish and Wildlife allows inspections to start more than a month earlier than normal and last through September.

Participation Rates Continue to Climb

Chelan County Natural Resources adds participation in the county-operated program continues to grow, with Natural Resources reporting a 95 percent voluntary participation rate in 2025 – up from 86 percent in 2024.

“Inspections are still voluntary, but the more participation from the public, the better to protect against the spread and introduction of aquatic invasive species and keep the lake clean and healthy,” said Stephen Lesky, senior natural resource specialist with Chelan County Natural Resources.

How the Sticker System Speeds Up Inspections

Upon completion of an inspection and survey, boat owners receive a sticker. Chelan residents receive a light blue sticker designating their boat only frequents Lake Chelan. For Chelan and Douglas County residents, receive a dark blue sticker for boaters who frequent only waters within Chelan and Douglas counties. These stickers will reduce inspection times for local boaters.

“Our inspectors will just check in with sticker-holders to see if anything has changed,” Lesky said. “After that, any return trips to Lake Chelan will be expedited.”

Lesky adds that stickers handed out last year are good for this year and the future, but boat owners can expect an initial full inspection this year to kick off the 2026 boating season.

There are more inspection dates planned throughout the year.