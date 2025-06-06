Trails in the Lake Chelan National Recreation Area within the North Cascades National Park Service including the Pacific Crest Trail.

National Park Service says trails are closed until further notice due to ongoing search operations for Travis Decker, who is accused of murdering his three daughters.

The closure impacts Stehekin Valley Road past the Stehekin Valley Ranch, Pacific Crest Trail within the park complex, including Agnes Creek, Old Wagon, and Bridge Creek trails, and more.

Here is a full list of trails.

- Agnes Gorge Trail

- Rainbow Lake Trail

- Rainbow Creek Trail

- McAlester Lake Trail

- Twisp Pass Trail (to USFS border)

- Stiletto Spur Trail

- North Fork Bridge Creek Trail

- Flat Creek Trail

- Park Creek Trail from Park Creek Pass to the junction with Upper Stehekin Valley Trail

- Upper Stehekin Valley Trail to junction with Horseshoe Basin Trail

- McGregor Mountain Trail

- Goode Ridge Trail

- Bullion Connector Loop

Anyone with information is urged to call the Chelan County Sheriff's Office tip line at 509-667-6845.