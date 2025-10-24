A Chelan County Sheriff's Deputy receives a state award.

The Sheriff's Office said Washington State Marine Patrol awards their "Life Saving Award" to Deputy Dominic Mutch.

On July 11, Deputy Mutch rescued a person struggling to stay afloat without a life jacket near Don Morse Park on Lake Chelan. Deputy Mutch provided a personal flotation device, guiding them through putting it on, and guided them for 100 yards to safety.

The Sheriff's Office said it is the third year in a row its Marine Program or its members have earned state recognition. In 2023, a deputy took home the Marine Deputy of the Year. In 2024, The Sheriff's Office took home the Marine Program of the Year.

The Marine Program monitors miles of busy waterways, including Lake Chelan and the Columbia River, to make recreation safer for the community.