Chelan Co. Sheriff’s Office Holding Fundraiser For Citizen’s Assistance Program

The Chelan County Sheriff's Office is holding a fundraiser to gather support for a program designed to help the citizens its deputies contact who might be in need of special assistance.

The program, called Chelan County BlueBridge, enables deputies to provide immediate on-site help to people who are in need in a variety of ways - such as a tank of gas for a stranded motorist or a hotel room for a family in crisis.

The assistance is administered through pre-paid debit cards which can be remunerated for goods and services by deputies or given to those who are in need.

"It's a pretty new program for us and we're just trying to get the word out about it," explains Sheriff Mike Morrison. "We've already had a couple of success stories that we're looking forward to sharing at the event and are hoping people will be generous enough to offer some good support for the program."

In a social media post regarding Chelan County BlueBridge and the upcoming fundraiser, the Sheriff's Office says, "By giving deputies the tools to offer a helping hand during routine encounters, we are building a stronger bond between law enforcement and the public, turning simple acts of kindness into a safer, more connected community for everyone in Chelan County."

The fundraiser will be held on Wednesday, Feb. 25 from 5-7 p.m. at Circle 5 Winery, 3400 10th Street Southeast in East Wenatchee.

The event is scheduled to include live music, appetizers, and of course - plenty of Circle 5's own hand-crafted wines, and all proceeds from the event will go directly to Chelan County BlueBridge.

Those who cannot attend or who would like to make additional donations to the cause can do so by going to the Chelan County BlueBridge website by clicking here.

Chelan County BlueBridge is part of a state-based program known as the BlueBridge Alliance, which enables law enforcement officers to offer immediate, short-term assistance to struggling individuals they encounter in the line of duty.