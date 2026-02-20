Ellensburg Woman Sentenced To Jail Time For Assaulting Police Officer

A Kittitas County woman has been sentenced to a month in jail after pleading guilty to assaulting two people, including a police officer, last winter.

The Ellensburg Daily Record says the term was handed down to 35-year-old Amanda Lynn Lathrop of Ellensburg by Judge Chris Herion in Kittitas County Superior Court last week.

Lathrop's sentence stemmed from an incident in February, 2025, when she'd reportedly been looking to obtain drugs at an apartment complex in the 1200 block of Rainier Street in Ellensburg and engaged in a physical altercation with a family member.

Court records indicate Ellensburg Police Department officers arrived at the scene and arrested Lathrop, who then kicked an officer in the groin and made threats to kill them as she was being led to a squad car for transport to jail.

Lathrop had initially agreed to plead guilty to charges that she assaulted both parties in exchange for voluntarily entering a behavioral health program, but prosecutors say she didn't follow through with her end of the deal.

Court documents also indicated that Lathrop had been sentenced to one year of probation that includes mandates for mental health, domestic violence, and chemical dependency counseling in connection to a separate case in Kittitas County District Court the day before being sentenced on the assault charges.