Two Injured In Two-Vehicle Accident Near Soap Lake

Two people have injuries following a two-vehicle accident in Grant County on Wednesday afternoon.

The Washington State Patrol says it happened at around 3:55 p.m. on State Route 28 near Lakeview Park when a sedan driven by 42-year-old Jose F. Machado-Ayala of Soap Lake went off the roadway, overcorrected, re-entered the roadway - crossing the center line, and struck an oncoming sedan driven by 18-year-old Ginger L. Calderon-Goodman, also of Soap Lake.

Machado-Ayala sustained serious injuries in the collision and was transported to Harborview Medical Center in Seattle, while Calderon-Goodman sustained less-significant injuries and was transported to Columbia Basin Hospital in Ephrata.

Troopers say its not yet known if intoxicants played a role in the crash, which blocked the eastbound lanes and a turn pocket of the highway for several hours while crews removed the wreckage and investigators worked the scene.

