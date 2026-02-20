Police Release Video Of Officer-Involved Shooting In Moses Lake

Police in Grant County have released video of an officer-involved shooting that resulted in the death of a 33-year-old Moses Lake man earlier this week.

The Grant County Sheriff's Office released the video on Friday in the wake of the killing of Aaron Ammann at a property in the 4700 block of Road L.9 Northeast in rural Moses Lake at around 6 p.m. on Monday.

An initial report from the Sheriff's Office indicated its deputies and officers with the Moses Lake Police Department observed Ammann at the property as they were following up on an investigation.

Police reportedly found him in possession of a rifle inside a small barn at the location and ordered him to exit the structure.

The Sheriff's Office says Ammann did so with the rifle in hand, and after he repeatedly refused commands to drop the weapon, Sheriff's Corporal Luis Jimenez and Deputies Juan Niebla, Gaven Allison, David Borden, and Jordan Crouch all opened fire on Ammann - killing him.

Ammann was given medical aid at the scene but was pronounced deceased shortly after the shooting occurred.

The Central Basin Investigative Team is now heading up an investigation into the incident with the assistance of the Washington State Office of Independent Investigations.

WARNING: The police video includes the depiction of a shooting death. Although it has been edited to prevent the viewing of any graphic content, viewer discretion remains advised.