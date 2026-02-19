A Cashmere man was arrested for allegedly throwing rocks at vehicles.

The Chelan County Sheriff's Office said deputies responded at around 10:20 p.m. Wednesday to the 200 block of Riverside Drive in Cashmere for a suspect damaging vehicles.

Investigators say 19-year-old Chandler Clark damaged several vehicles with rocks.

Clark was booked in the Chelan County jail for two counts of Malicious Mischief.

The Sheriff's Office asks anyone in the Cashmere area to check their vehicles to see if there is any damage likely caused by a rock and to call RiverCom to make a report.