Identity Of Man Killed In Moses Lake Officer-Involved Shooting Released

Police in Grant County have released the name of the man who was shot and killed by law enforcement officers in rural Moses Lake late Monday.

The Central Basin Investigative Team (CBIT) says 33-year-old Aaron Ammann was shot during an investigation at a property in the 4700 block of Road L.9 Northeast at around 6 p.m.

An initial report by the Grant County Sheriff's Office indicated its deputies and officers with the Moses Lake Police Department observed Ammann at the property as they were following up on an investigation.

Police reportedly searched multiple vehicles and outbuildings at the location for Ammann before finding him in possession of a rifle inside a small barn.

The Sheriff's Office said when Ammann was ordered to exit the structure, he did so with the rifle raised and pointed at deputies, five of whom opened fire - killing him.

Sheriff's Officials did not indicate if the man exchanged gunfire with the deputies, and say that no Moses Lake Police officers fired shots at Ammann, only Grant County deputies.

CBIT is heading up the investigation into the incident with the assistance of the Washington State Office of Independent Investigations.

Because Grant County sheriff’s deputies and Moses Lake police officers are involved in this incident, their agencies are not participating in the investigation.

Detectives from other area agencies are conducting the local investigation.