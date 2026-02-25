Officials are preparing to open the new Samaritan Hospital in Moses Lake.

When the New Hospital Will Open

The long-anticipated facility remains on track and under budget and will welcome its first patients on March 7, 2026.

Samaritan Health Care posted photos on its social media of the new signage being posted on the hospital earlier this week. The building is complete and finishing the final touches.

A $225 Million Investment in Moses Lake

According to the Columbia Basin Herald, the new hospital, located along Yonezawa Boulevard in Moses Lake, carries a total project cost of $225 million.

The hospital has been designed with modern health care delivery, with three floors separating outpatient and inpatient services for efficiency and patient comfort. The ground floor will house outpatient services such as laboratory work, imaging, rehabilitation, and therapy services.

Officials emphasized convenience, placing these frequently used services close to the main entrance and registration area.

The second floor will contain obstetrics and surgical services, while acute care and intensive care units will be located on the third floor. Operating rooms will be significantly larger than those in the current hospital and built to accommodate advanced procedures, including robotics and orthopedic surgeries.

Amenities include a ground-floor cafeteria open to staff and patients, as well as a conference room for hospital commission meetings. Outdoor features include a healing garden funded by a foundation donor and a paved walking path with benches.

Addressing Staffing Challenges

Hospital administrators acknowledged ongoing workforce challenges, which mirror trends seen nationwide.

However, they reported progress in reducing reliance on temporary staffing, with continued efforts focused particularly on the mother-baby unit.

The new Samaritan Hospital represents one of the largest recent capital investments in health care infrastructure in the Columbia Basin and is expected to significantly expand and modernize medical services for the region when it opens in March.