Man Accused Of Punching Woman Four Times Arrested After Being Bitten By K9 Near Moses Lake

A Grant County man is behind bars after police say he assaulted a woman and scuffled with arresting officers on Sunday afternoon.

The Grant County Sheriff's Office says deputies responded to the vicinity of Broad Street Northeast and Kathy Drive Northeast near Moses Lake where they arrived to learn from several witnesses that 44-year-old Nicolas Brice had allegedly punched a woman in the face four times.

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Investigators say Brice and woman are acquainted and when deputies ordered Brice to surrender, he became confrontational and resisted arrest.

Ultimately, a K9 was utilized to subdue Brice, who was also found in possession of two BB guns which detectives say had their fluorescent orange safety markings removed, so as to potentially make them appear to be real firearms.

After being transported to Samaritan Hospital in Moses Lake for treatment of several bite wounds from the K9, Brice was booked into the Grant County Jail for fourth-degree assault/domestic violence, resisting arrest, and obstructing a law enforcement official.