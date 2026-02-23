A former CEO of Confluence Health and the former CEO of Central Washington Hospital have spoken out on the current dispute over a proposed cancer care clinic in Wenatchee and criticism of the current Confluence Health leadership.

Dr. Peter Rutherford, former CEO at Confluence Health, and Jack Evans, the Central Washington Hospital CEO at the time Confluence Health was formed, have shared their opinion on the concerns with Confluence Health CEO Andrew Jones that have been raised by the Wenatchee Valley Medical Group (WVMG), the largest affiliated physicians group.

Rutherford and Evans say the overwhelming majority of WVMG physicians have expressed a lack of confidence in Jones, and the fractured relationship threatens the future of a cohesive regional healthcare system.

Both men claim the unified response by WVMG is rare and signals deep organizational problems exist between CH and local doctors.

Evans was charged with improving the fractured relationship between Central Washington Hospital (CWH) and the Wenatchee Valley Medical Center (WVMC) and initiated their affiliation as Confluence Health. The affiliation was formed in 2012 and expires in 2027, unless it is renewed.

The former healthcare leaders warn that "if alignment between physicians and system leadership is not restored, the consequences could include difficulty recruiting and retaining physicians, declining morale, and reduced access to specialized services."

Rutherford and Evans say a $60 million Cancer Center project, recently approved by the CH Board, was "without significant strategic input or appropriate vetting and further underscores the importance of collaboration and transparency."

Both urge the CH Board to renew the project's vetting for the benefit of patients and the future healthcare system in North Central Washington.

