A dispute between a Wenatchee Valley physicians group and Confluence Health (CH) after plans were announced to open a second cancer care clinic in Wenatchee continues with both sides holding firm on their positions, but both saying they are open to more dialog.

The latest "dialog" came in a response on Feb. 25th from the Chair of the Confluence Health Board, Cori Bautista. The CH Board sent a letter to the media to "set the record straight" on the issue and to respond to criticism of current CEO Andrew Jones' leadership levied by former CEO Dr. Peter Rutherford and Jack Evans, the ex-CEO at Central Washington Hospital.

The rift surfaced after Wenatchee Valley Medical Group (WVMG) physicians voiced public concerns critical of a $60 million CH plan to add a cancer care clinic at Confluence Health Hospital, Central Campus. The CH Board refuted the physicians' criticisms of the process and complaints about duplicated services.

A cancer clinic is currently located at the Mares Building on Chelan Avenue in Wenatchee and is property that is leased to CH. The WVMG believes its oncologists and specialists were excluded from important study work on the proposal for a second cancer care facility in Wenatchee, and the $60 million price tag does not add additional cancer care services currently not available here.

The Confluence Health Board countered those arguments with details on what it considered to be a collaboration on the feasibility study and facility needs that included WVMG input. It also made assertions that the WVMG-owned Mares Building facility was not sufficient to meet current demand.

Two former local healthcare executives responded to the dispute on Feb. 23rd with concerns that a fractured relationship between the two sides will threaten the future of a cohesive regional healthcare system. Former Confluence Health CEO Dr. Peter Rutherford and Jack Evans, the CEO of Central Washington Hospital in 2012, when an affiliation between the hospital and the physicians of Wenatchee Valley Medical Center was formed. Rutherford and Evans claim an overwhelming majority of the physician group's members lack confidence in the leadership of Confluence's current CEO, Andrew Jones. The affiliation expires in 2027 unless it is renewed.

