Confluence Health has refunded more than $1.8 million to patients after a state investigation found the hospital system failed to return money to people who later qualified for charity care.

According to the Attorney General’s Office, 4,729 patients at Confluence’s two Central Washington hospitals made payments toward their hospital bills before their charity-care applications were approved.

Under Washington’s Charity Care Act, hospitals must refund those payments once a patient is deemed eligible for financial assistance.

The AG’s investigation found Confluence had repeatedly failed to issue those refunds dating back to 2021. After being notified, the hospital system began sending out payments with 12% interest, ultimately returning more than $1.8 million.

Attorney General Nick Brown says the agreement filed today ends the investigation without litigation and requires Confluence to follow consumer protection and charity-care laws going forward.

The state’s expanded charity-care rules now make an estimated 4 million Washingtonians eligible for financial assistance. Tools to check eligibility are available through the Attorney General’s website.