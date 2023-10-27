Confluence Health Wenatchee Part of New Maternity Care Program

Confluence Health Hospital Central Campus is one of 15 Washington hospitals selected for a new maternity care program called TeamBirth.

TeamBirth is billed as a program which improves care by ensuring people giving birth, and the clinicians caring for them work together during the delivery of care.

The program calls for team huddles – which are collaborative discussions between stakeholders – at key decision points.

According to a news release, "the huddle aspect of TeamBirth ensures that everyone involved in the birthing process is on the same page and that decisions are made transparently.

"The person giving birth – alongside any caregivers who are not part of hospital staff (doulas, spouses, parents of the expecting person, etc.) – convene with the labor and delivery staff to go over a birthing plan and any desires or expectations of the person giving birth."

"This ensures shared decision making between the new parent and hospital staff in case of any unexpected changes to the delivery plan."

The rollout of TeamBirth is a joint venture between Washington State Hospital Association and Massachusetts-based Ariadne Labs, supported with funding by Ballmer Group.

The 15 hospitals participating hospitals in TeamBirth include: