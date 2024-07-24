Car Driver Airlifted To Wenatchee After SR 243 Head On With Semi

A car driver has serious injuries from a head-on crash with an 18-wheeler on State Route 243 about five miles north of Mattawa late Tuesday afternoon.

The 18-wheeler was traveling southbound on the highway when it crossed the centerline and crashed head-on into an oncoming 2018 Subaru Forrester driven by 70-year-old Terri Haupt-Davis

Both vehicles came to a rest in the northbound lanes near Crab Creek Bridge.

Haupt-Davis was flown to Confluence Health Hospital Central Campus in Wenatchee with injuries.

The driver of the semi, 39-year-old Navdeep Jhajj of Surrey, British Columbia, was not injured.

SR 243 was closed for an extended time after the crash, which took place at about 5:15 pm Tuesday.

It's not known if drugs or alcohol were involved. The cause of the crash was listed as "wheels over center line." Troopers say Jhajj will face charges in the crash.

Both drivers were wearing seatbelts.