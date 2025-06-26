If you are new to Wenatchee, a free, summertime attraction your kids will love are the public splash pads and wading pools available in the community.

Splash pads, where a soft-coated surface has a variety of whimsical water spouts to shower and sometimes surprise kids with cooling water can found at Rotary Park, Lincoln Park and a newly opened steamboat themed feature in Riverfront Park. Read More on this new attraction

Traditional wading pools, with shallow water just a few inches deep, are located at Washington and Pennsylvania Park.

The City of Wenatchee operates the municipal 50 meter outdoor pool in Pioneer Park. Eastmont Metro Parks & Recreation operates the Eastmont Aquatic Center in East Wenatchee. Both offer swim lessons, public swimming sessions and other programs typical of "city pool" Wenatchee's city pool closes for the season with a fun, doggy swim session where your pet can enjoy some splash time.

Splash Pad Locations in Wenatchee (Open daily 11:00am to 8:00pm through Labor Day)

Rotary Park 1401 Kirby Lane (off Western Ave)

Lincoln Park 1410 S. Mission Street

Riverfront Park (foot of 5th Street Roundabout)

Wading Pools in Wenatchee (Open Monday through Friday 1:00pm to 5:00pm)

Pennsylvania Park 219 Pennsylvania Ave.

Washington Park 110 S. Miller Street

Methow Kiwanis Park 420 Methow Street

The Wenatchee City Pool is located at 220 Fuller Street in Pioneer Park. Eastmont Aquatic Center is at 980 Third Street NE in the Eastmont Community Park.

If you're looking for the ultimate in water parks, a quick trip to Slide Waters in Lake Chelan is not to be missed with an array of water slides for all ages, a lazy river and the Lakeside Surf Park which boasts the greatest stationary wave rider in the world. It's so highly rated, they host world class wave riding competitions.

Moses Lake's Surf 'n Slide Water Park is a 90 minute drive from Wenatchee but this municipal-run facility has an incredible water park, wave rider, water slides and community pool in one location.

The Greater Wenatchee area is studying the possibility of a Regional Sports Complex which would feature an aquatic center and my hope is for a water park to be included as well.